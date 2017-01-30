UPDATE 1-Ryanair posts record annual profit, vows to continue fare cuts
* Shares down 1.5; analyst says forecast 'muted' (Adds management comments, share price)
Jan 30 Nokia Corp
* says Nokia and Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Shares down 1.5; analyst says forecast 'muted' (Adds management comments, share price)
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.