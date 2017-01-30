Jan 30 Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol net profit 352.2 million rupees

* Dec quarter consol income from operations 2.13 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 237.9 million rupees; consol income from operations was 1.94 billion rupees