Jan 30 Snowman Logistics Ltd

* Snowman Logistics Ltd says signing of MoU with government of Andhra Pradesh

* Snowman Logistics Ltd says project to be financed mostly via interal accruals

* Snowman Logistics Ltd says MoU in connection with setting up temperature controlled warehouse at Andhra Pradesh at investment of about 300 million rupees