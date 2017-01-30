Jan 30 Idea Cellular Ltd

* Idea Cellular Ltd clarifies on news item "merger may be the best idea for Vodafone, sir ji!",

* Idea Cellular Ltd - has been in preliminary discussions with vodafone

* Idea Cellular Ltd says there is no certainty that discussion will result in any agreement

* Idea Cellular Ltd - fundamental premise of preliminary talks is based on equal rights between Aditya Birla group and vodafone in combined entity

* Idea Cellular Ltd says as discussion is at prelimiary stage, co not in a position to share further details