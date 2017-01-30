BRIEF-Ganga Papers India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 9.3 million rupees versus 4.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Idea Cellular Ltd
* Idea Cellular Ltd clarifies on news item "merger may be the best idea for Vodafone, sir ji!",
* Idea Cellular Ltd - has been in preliminary discussions with vodafone
* Idea Cellular Ltd says there is no certainty that discussion will result in any agreement
* Idea Cellular Ltd - fundamental premise of preliminary talks is based on equal rights between Aditya Birla group and vodafone in combined entity
* Idea Cellular Ltd says as discussion is at prelimiary stage, co not in a position to share further details Source text - (bit.ly/2kihdqd) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 9.3 million rupees versus 4.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit after tax 15.4 million rupees versus 9.6 million rupees year ago