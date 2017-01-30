Jan 30 Emami Ltd

* Emami ltd -consol dec quarter net profit 1.34 billion rupees

* Emami ltd - consol dec quarter net sales 7.25 billion rupees

* Emami ltd consesnsus forecast for dec-quarter consol profit was 1.50 billion rupees

* Emami ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.34 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 7.24 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2kik7Lw) Further company coverage: