BRIEF-India's Shyam Century Ferrous March-qtr profit more than triples
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Emami Ltd
* Emami ltd -consol dec quarter net profit 1.34 billion rupees
* Emami ltd - consol dec quarter net sales 7.25 billion rupees
* Emami ltd consesnsus forecast for dec-quarter consol profit was 1.50 billion rupees
* Emami ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.34 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 7.24 billion rupees
