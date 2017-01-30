Indian economy rides on consumer spending revival ahead of GST launch
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
Jan 30 Banpu Power Pcl
* BPP made additional investment by entering into project purchase agreements for 100% development rights of 2 additional solar projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.