Jan 30 Dish TV India Ltd

* Dish TV India Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 266.8 million rupees

* Dish TV India Ltd consesnsus forecast for dec-quarter consol profit was 343.94 million rupees

* Dish TV India Ltd - consol dec quarter net sales 7.42 billion rupees

* Dish TV India Ltd -consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 684.9 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.69 billion rupees

* Dish TV India Ltd - qtrly subscription revenues of INR 6,921 million

* Dish TV India - limited cash supply made people defer DTH recharges ; impact was stronger in the second tier and below towns and cities

* Dish TV India - lower growth in quarter eventually resulted in lower average revenues per user as well."

* Dish TV India - demonetization impacted co's new subscriber additions with co recording estimated 8-10% lower subscriber adds during quarter