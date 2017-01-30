Indian economy rides on consumer spending revival ahead of GST launch
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
Jan 30 ALAFCO Avaiation Lease and Finance Company
* Q1 consol net profit 5.2 million dinars versus 3 million dinars year ago
* Q1 consol total operating revenue 19.2 million dinars versus 15.1 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.