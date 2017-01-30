BRIEF-India's Shyam Century Ferrous March-qtr profit more than triples
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Zydus Wellness Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 251.4 million rupees versus 273.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 1.12 billion rupees versus 1.11 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kESIRF Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago
May 30 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd