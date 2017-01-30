Jan 30 Monsanto India Ltd

* Monsanto India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 599.3 million rupees

* Monsanto india ltd - dec quarter net sales 1.64 billion rupees

* Monsanto india ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 407.6 million rupees; net sales was 1.53 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2kitbAa) Further company coverage: