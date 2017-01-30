BRIEF-India's Shyam Century Ferrous March-qtr profit more than triples
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 290.9 million rupees versus profit 238 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 2.56 billion rupees versus 2.51 billion rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2kil7zm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago
May 30 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd