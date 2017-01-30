Jan 30 Tech Mahindra Ltd

* Tech Mahindra Ltd - dec quarter profit after tax 8.52 billion rupees

* Tech Mahindra Ltd - dec quarter income from operations 59.13 billion rupees

* Tech Mahindra Ltd - profit after tax in dec quarter last year was 6.23 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 52.27 billion rupees