Jan 30 Tech Mahindra Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol profit after tax 8.45 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol income from operations 75.58 billion rupees

* Tech Mahindra ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 7.65 billion rupees

* consol profit after tax in Dec quarter last year was 7.59 billion rupees ; consol income from operations was 67.01 billion rupees