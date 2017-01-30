BRIEF-India's Mitsu Chem Plast March-qtr net profit after tax rises
* March quarter net profit after tax 15.4 million rupees versus 9.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Nova Publications India Ltd
* Says approved resignation of Ragini Aggarwal from the post of chief financial officer
* Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees