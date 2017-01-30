Jan 30 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Signs contract with Millenium Challenge Account-Malawi to carry out a project for transformation and modernization of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) for $8.8 million (about 8.4 million euros)

* ESCOM is a company responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Malawi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9352 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)