BRIEF-Solekia says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power to 0 percent
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
Jan 30 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Signs contract with Millenium Challenge Account-Malawi to carry out a project for transformation and modernization of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) for $8.8 million (about 8.4 million euros)
* ESCOM is a company responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Malawi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9352 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says: