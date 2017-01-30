BRIEF-India's Mitsu Chem Plast March-qtr net profit after tax rises
* March quarter net profit after tax 15.4 million rupees versus 9.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Shree Cement Ltd
* Says approved setting up integrated cement plant at village Kodla in Karnataka Source text: bit.ly/2jlNltK Further company coverage:
May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage: