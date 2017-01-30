BRIEF-Solekia says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power to 0 percent
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
Jan 30 Havas :
* Andrew Benett, current Global CEO of Havas Creative Group and Havas Worldwide, will be leaving the company, Havas says.
* Yannick Bollore, in addition to his current role as Chairman and CEO of Havas Group, will assume the role of Global CEO of Havas Creative Group Further company coverage:
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says: