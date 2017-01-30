UPDATE 1-Indian economy rides on consumer spending revival ahead of GST launch
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
Jan 30 Al Ahliah Vegetable Oil Co :
* FY net profit 1.78 billion pounds versus 1.08 billion pounds year ago
* FY net revenue 2.45 billion pounds versus 2.60 billion pounds year ago Source: (bit.ly/2kJMHXj) Further company coverage: )
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 40.6 million versus loss of EGP 553,608 year ago