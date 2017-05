Jan 30 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd

* Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd - dec quarter net profit 476.3 million rupees versus profit 169.5 million rupees year ago

* Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd - dec quarter net sales 4.80 billion rupees versus 2.73 rupees year ago