Jan 30 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - limits on cash withdrawals from bank accounts and ATMs - restoration of status quo ante

* RBI - limits on savings bank accounts will continue for the present and are under consideration for withdrawal in the near future.

* RBI - limits placed vide circulars on cash withdrawals from current accounts/ cash credit accounts/ overdraft accounts stand withdrawn with immediate effect

* RBI - limits placed on cash withdrawals from ATMs stand withdrawn from february 01, 2017

* RBI - banks may, at their discretion, have their own operating limits as was the case before November 8, 2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2kiRhej)