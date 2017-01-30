Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
Jan 30 FibroGen Inc
* FibroGen's Roxadustat (FG-4592) meets primary endpoints in two phase 3 anemia studies in China
* FibroGen says both of phase 3 studies met their primary efficacy endpoints, evaluated in comparator-controlled portions of studies
* FibroGen says after market approval, FibroGen China will manage manufacturing and medical affairs and AstraZeneca will manage launch and commercialization activities in China
* FibroGen says Roxadustat met its primary efficacy endpoint of correcting anemia, by achieving a statistically significant increase in hemoglobin levels
* FibroGen Inc says data from the two studies will be used to complete new drug application submission in China later this year
* FibroGen says secondary endpoint of HB response was achieved by a higher proportion of patients in Roxadustat arm than in placebo arm
* Says 52-week safety assessment in at least 100 patients is ongoing with expected study completion in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.