Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
Jan 30 Milacron Holdings Corp
* Milacron Holdings Corp says expects to report sales for fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 of between $287.0 million and $289.0 million - SEC filing
* Milacron Holdings says sales were negatively impacted by $4.5 million during fiscal quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 as result of unfavorable foreign currency movements
* Milacron Holdings says co expects to report net income for fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 of between loss of $15.9 million and profit of $2.7 million
* Q4 revenue view $294.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co expects adjusted net income for fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 of between $18.1 million and $34.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.