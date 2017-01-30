Jan 30 Renesola Ltd

* Renesola announces ADS ratio change

* Renesola Ltd - Number of company's shares represented by each American Depositary share will be changed from two shares to ten shares

* Renesola Ltd- ADR effective date of ratio change is expected to be February 10, 2017

* Renesola -Bank of New York Mellon will aggregate fractional ADSS and attempt to sell such adss in order to distribute any cash-in-lieu proceeds to ADS holders