CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 30 ExOne Co
* On Jan 30., co announced plan to consolidate or exit certain of its North American operations - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2juuoAw) Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says