CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 30 Mauser Group B.V.
* Mauser Group B.V. Sees U.S. IPO of 12.6 million shares of its ordinary shares priced between $20.00 and $22.00 per share - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2k8vJip
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says