Indian economy rides on consumer spending revival ahead of GST launch
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
Jan 30 Russia's O'key Group SA says:
* Q4 net retail revenue increased by 4.8 percent year on year to 49.50 billion roubles ($825.34 million) from 47.24 billion roubles;
* Q4 retail revenue net of discounter sales grew by 1.9 pct y/y to 47.53 billion roubles;
* Q4 like-for-like revenue decreased by 1.0 pct y/y;
* Q4 traffic increased by 2.4 pct y/y with average ticket growing by 2.2 pct y/y. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.9750 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 224.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 3.01 billion rupees