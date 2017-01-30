Jan 30 Russia's O'key Group SA says:

* Q4 net retail revenue increased by 4.8 percent year on year to 49.50 billion roubles ($825.34 million) from 47.24 billion roubles;

* Q4 retail revenue net of discounter sales grew by 1.9 pct y/y to 47.53 billion roubles;

* Q4 like-for-like revenue decreased by 1.0 pct y/y;

* Q4 traffic increased by 2.4 pct y/y with average ticket growing by 2.2 pct y/y. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.9750 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)