UPDATE 1-Indian economy rides on consumer spending revival ahead of GST launch
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
Jan 30 Union Bank of India Ltd
* Union Bank of India Ltd - seeks members' nod for issue of shares on preferential basis to government of India (GOI) upto INR 1.80 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2kiQGJx) Further company coverage:
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
* March quarter net profit after tax 46.3 million rupees versus profit 14 million rupees year ago