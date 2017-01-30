Jan 30 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals announces updates from clinical program of Fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals says data continue to support co's plan to submit new drug application to U.S. FDA for Fostamatinib in chronic ITP in Q1 this year

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals says chronic ITP patients who respond to Fostamatinib are able to maintain a median platelet count of over 100,000 platelets/ul

* Says it now has over 16 months of fit phase 3 data to analyze

