Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
Jan 30 Axcelis Technologies Inc
* Axcelis technologies - has received orders for purion h high current implanter from two manufacturers of memory devices in asia pacific region
* Systems will ship in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.