Jan 30 Potash Ridge Corp :

* Potash Ridge -signed 5 year agreement with North American supplier for 100 pct of co's sulphuric acid requirements for valleyfield project in Valleyfield, Quebec

* Potash Ridge Corp says five-year agreement is effective upon commencement of Valleyfield's operations

* Potash Ridge -construction is scheduled to start in early 2017, with commissioning anticipated nine to twelve months after construction start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: