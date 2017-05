Jan 30 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc pre-Announces fourth quarter 2016 pro forma AFFO run rate, highlights 2016 accomplishments and sets fourth quarter 2016 earnings release date

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc says unaudited Q4 2016 pro forma AFFO per share run rate of $0.21 on an annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: