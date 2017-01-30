Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
Jan 30 Starbucks:
* Starbucks - launching voice ordering capabilities within the Starbucks mobile iOS app and the popular Amazon Alexa platform Source text : bit.ly/2kj21JI
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.