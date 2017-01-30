BRIEF-Dice Sport and Casual Wear posts FY standalone loss
* FY standalone net loss EGP 113.2 million versus profit of EGP 18.5 million year ago
Jan 30 Nikkei:
* Operating profit is expected to fall to around 130 billion yen ($1.13 billion) for Mazda Motor Corp for the year ending in March - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2kMmbZv) Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net porfit EGP 68.3 million versus loss of EGP 4.5 million year ago