Jan 30 Nikkei:

* Prima Meat Packers likely saw pretax profit jump 80% on the year to around 13.5 billion yen for April-December period - Nikkei

* Prima's operating profit apparently soared 93% to more than 13 billion yen in April-December period - Nikkei

* Prima Meat Packers Ltd's sales are seen topping 277 billion yen for the April-December period - Nikkei

* Prima likely will upgrade its forecast for pretax profit to around 15 billion yen, a 71% rise, for the year ending in March - Nikkei