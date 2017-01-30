Jan 30 (Reuters) -
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for
April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion
yen - Nikkei
* Yomiuri Land's sales apparently rose around 10 percent to
roughly 15.5 billion yen for the nine-month period - Nikkei
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's to likely maintain earnings guidance
for fiscal year through March, calling for sales to climb 9% to
20.4 billion yen - Nikkei
