Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei

* Yomiuri Land's sales apparently rose around 10 percent to roughly 15.5 billion yen for the nine-month period - Nikkei

* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's to likely maintain earnings guidance for fiscal year through March, calling for sales to climb 9% to 20.4 billion yen - Nikkei

