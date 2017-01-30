Jan 30 Nikkei:

* Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Tepco to offer emergency supply of electricity to buildings, public facilities during power outages in Japan- Nikkei

* Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings will form a joint business as early as spring - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2jLjoSC) Further company coverage: