BRIEF-Dice Sport and Casual Wear posts FY standalone loss
* FY standalone net loss EGP 113.2 million versus profit of EGP 18.5 million year ago
Jan 30 Unilever Plc :
* Unilever issues 350 mln stg bonds on sterling market
* Bonds comprise 350,000,000 stg of 1.125 per cent fixed rate notes due February 2022
* Are issued by Unilever Plc and guaranteed by Unilever Nv and Unilever United States, Inc
* Bonds have an anticipated closing date of February 3rd 2017.
* Says Unilever intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net porfit EGP 68.3 million versus loss of EGP 4.5 million year ago