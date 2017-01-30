Jan 30 Unilever Plc :

* Unilever issues 350 mln stg bonds on sterling market

* Bonds comprise 350,000,000 stg of 1.125 per cent fixed rate notes due February 2022

* Are issued by Unilever Plc and guaranteed by Unilever Nv and Unilever United States, Inc

* Bonds have an anticipated closing date of February 3rd 2017.

* Says Unilever intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)