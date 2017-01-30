BRIEF-Dice Sport and Casual Wear posts FY standalone loss
* FY standalone net loss EGP 113.2 million versus profit of EGP 18.5 million year ago
Jan 31 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd :
* Director Michael Spaans resigns from Fonterra board
* Ian Farrelly as a director to fill Spaans place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net porfit EGP 68.3 million versus loss of EGP 4.5 million year ago