BRIEF-Dice Sport and Casual Wear posts FY standalone loss
* FY standalone net loss EGP 113.2 million versus profit of EGP 18.5 million year ago
Jan 31 Nikkei
* Konica Minolta and Pioneer are concluding talks to merge their OLED lighting businesses under a 50-50 joint venture - Nikkei
* Konica Minolta and Pioneer target 25 billion yen in OLED lighting sales yearly over the medium term via the new company - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2kLoTlI) Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net porfit EGP 68.3 million versus loss of EGP 4.5 million year ago