Jan 31 Nikkei

* Konica Minolta and Pioneer are concluding talks to merge their OLED lighting businesses under a 50-50 joint venture - Nikkei

* Konica Minolta and Pioneer target 25 billion yen in OLED lighting sales yearly over the medium term via the new company - Nikkei