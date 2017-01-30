Jan 30 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says revised price will be a maximum of $7.00 per share and a minimum of $6.50 per share

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says parties have agreed to reduce price for each share of Rite Aid common stock to be paid by Walgreens Boots Alliance

* Walgreens says in addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance will be required to divest up to 1,200 rite aid stores and certain additional related assets

* Walgreens says Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid agreed to extend end date under previously announced agreement from 27 January 2017 to 31 July 2017

* Walgreens Boots Alliance says if required divestitures fall between 1,000 and 1,200 stores, then there will be a pro-rata adjustment of price per share

* Walgreens Boots Alliance says deal to divest up to 1,200 rite aid stores represents increase of up to 200 stores that was agreed under original agreement