Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
Jan 30 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel in corneal epithelial defects
* Says study demonstrated safety and tolerability of Eyegate OBG, with encouraging potential efficacy
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals says it plans to continue development with double-masked, trial evaluating eyegate obg monotherapy against bcl in Q2 2017
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals - data suggest product has potential to provide significant benefit in treatment of various types of corneal epithelial defects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.