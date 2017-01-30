BRIEF-Neol Bio starts talks with creditors under pre-insolvency proceedings
* STARTS TALKS WITH CREDITORS UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS
Jan 30 EnPro Industries Inc
* EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings
* EnPro Industries Inc says anticipated corporate restructuring of EnPro's Coltec subsidiary has been completed
* EnPro Industries Inc says in connection with restructuring, EnPro Holdings entered into a keep well agreement with OldCo
* EnPro Industries Inc says Coltec successor files prepackaged chapter 11 petition
* Timing of subsidiaries' emergence from bankruptcy remains on target
* EnPro says under keep well agreement, EnPro Holdings will make equity contributions to OldCo sufficient, with other funds available to OldCo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STARTS TALKS WITH CREDITORS UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore