Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
Jan 30 Flotek Industries Inc
* Announced appointment of Michelle Adams to Flotek's board of directors
* Adams' appointment will expand Flotek's board from seven members to eight Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.