Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
Jan 30 Sevcon Inc :
* Sevcon -institutional shareholder services recommended sevcon stockholders vote for all incumbent directors nominated for re-election by sevcon board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.