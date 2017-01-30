BRIEF-Plexure says FY operating revenue NZ$7.0mln
* During year ended 31 March 2017, company's operating revenues increased by 31% to NZ$7.0mln
Jan 30 Fachowcy.Pl Ventures SA :
* Allots 3,604 series A 2-year bonds at the issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($246.27) each
* Informed about the issue earlier on in Jan. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0606 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* During year ended 31 March 2017, company's operating revenues increased by 31% to NZ$7.0mln
* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON ALLOCATION OF FY 2016 NET PROFIT AT AMOUNT OF 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS TO RESERVE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)