BRIEF-India's Max Financial Services March-qtr loss narrows
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 238.3 million rupees; total revenue was 131 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Cobalt International Energy Inc :
* Carlson Capital, L.P. reports 6.87 percent passive stake in Cobalt International Energy Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kGukPX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 238.3 million rupees; total revenue was 131 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notes Molopo has recently requested a trading halt 'pending announcement of a strategic investment'