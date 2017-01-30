BRIEF-India's Zeal Aqua March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 12.3 million rupees versus profit 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Orbis SA :
* Its unit, Accor-Pannonia Hotels Zrt, agrees to execute a buy option for Hungary-based "Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge" hotel for no more than 44 million euros ($47.01 million) on May 31
* Orbis is owned in 52.7 pct by Accor SA
* The unit currently runs the hotel on a leasing basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 12.3 million rupees versus profit 17.7 million rupees year ago
* FY standalone net loss EGP 113.2 million versus profit of EGP 18.5 million year ago