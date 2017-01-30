Jan 30 Orbis SA :

* Its unit, Accor-Pannonia Hotels Zrt, agrees to execute a buy option for Hungary-based "Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge" hotel for no more than 44 million euros ($47.01 million) on May 31

* Orbis is owned in 52.7 pct by Accor SA

* The unit currently runs the hotel on a leasing basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)