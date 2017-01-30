BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Jan 30 Emova Group SA :
* FY net profit group share EUR 1.1 ($1.17) million versus EUR 0.4 million year ago
* FY revenue EUR 13.8 million versus EUR 11.7 million year ago
* FY current operating income EUR 0.2 million versus loss of EUR 0.1 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kjG6T1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: