BRIEF-Keybridge Capital updates on investment in Molopo Energy
* Notes Molopo has recently requested a trading halt 'pending announcement of a strategic investment'
Jan 30 Jakks Pacific Inc
* Pine River Capital Management LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Jakks Pacific Inc as of January 26 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2jMigy3 Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.