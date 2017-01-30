BRIEF-Minapharm Pharmaceuticals Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 58.8 million versus EGP 55.4 million year ago
Jan 31 Ansell Ltd
* Has acquired Nitritex Limited, a fast-growing UK-based, manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables
* Deal for total consideration of £57 million including £12 million of cash
* Transaction is expected to be marginally eps accretive in F17 after acquisition costs and approximately 2 cents eps accretive in F18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ALMIRALL AND LEO PHARMA TO COLLABORATE ON DEVELOPING AND CLINICALLY VALIDATING MINIMALLY INVASIVE SKIN SAMPLING METHOD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)