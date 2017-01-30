Jan 31 Ansell Ltd

* Has acquired Nitritex Limited, a fast-growing UK-based, manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables

* Deal for total consideration of £57 million including £12 million of cash

* Transaction is expected to be marginally eps accretive in F17 after acquisition costs and approximately 2 cents eps accretive in F18